Citation
Teoh ER. Traffic Injury Prev. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
35319332
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Antilock braking systems (ABS) prevent wheels from locking during hard braking and have been shown to reduce motorcyclists' crash risk. ABS has proliferated in the United States fleet, and the objective of the current study was to update the effectiveness estimate for ABS with additional years of data and a broader variety of motorcycle types.
Language: en
Keywords
antilock brakes; crash avoidance technologies; fatal motorcycle crashes; Motorcycle ABS; motorcycle crashes