Abstract

This study empirically analyzes the factors influencing clients‟ disposition to self-disclosure during counselling sessions among junior secondaIry school students in Nigeria. The population of the study were male and female of 8 selected Junior Secondary Schools in Anaocha LGA of Anambra State, the study selected a sample size of 400 respondents as a representative of the study population, and the study used a purposive sampling technique to randomly select the respondents of this study. Descriptive statistics and correlation analysis (MANOVA) were used to analyze the data. The study found a significant relationship among outcomes expectations variables, emotional openness and attitudes towards self-disclosure during counseling sessions among the students. This study concludes that the outcomes expectations variables such as stigma tolerance, anticipated risk, social stigma, anticipated utility, perceived social support and emotional openness have negatively influenced students‟ attitudes towards self-disclosure during counseling sessions. Therefore, this study recommends that government should put forward several Multicultural Competencies to reduce the menace of low self-disclosure in the counseling units. The study also recommends that, government and the stakeholders in the private sectors as well as the Non-governmental Organizations should intensify efforts to improve counselors-students ratios across all the Junior Secondary Schools in the study location.

