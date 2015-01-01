Abstract

This study was on the influence of teachers aggressive behaviours on academic motivation of pupils. It was a descriptive survey study carried out in Anambra East local government area, Anambra State. The sample constituted 120 teachers (70 females and 50 males) teaching in the public schools in the study area. An instrument entitled "Teachers aggressive behaviour survey" (TABS) developed by the researchers was used for data collection. The research questions were answered using mean and standard deviations. The hypothesis was tested at 0.05 level of significance using t-test statistics. Among the findings: teachers display various aggressive behaviours which discourage children from participating in classroom academic activities. It was recommended that school administratos should sensitize teachers on the influence of aggressive behaviours on pupils academic motivation.

