Abstract

Schools throughout the country are seeking effective ways to prevent a wide array of events that may pose physical, mental, and social threats to students and staff. The Nevada Departments of Education and Public Safety are implementing a statewide anonymous tip line for students to report potentially harmful events, supported by multi-disciplinary teams in all schools and local law enforcement agencies to respond and follow up accordingly. The paper describes the research team's methods to assess implementation and outcomes, using a multi-method research approach that includes the collection of program data about tips and responses, annual surveys of multi-disciplinary teams, interviews and focus groups with local stakeholders, and the collection of district-level extant data.

