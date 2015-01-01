SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Han YK, Song A, Um SJ. Int. J. Educ. Res. (Oxford) 2021; 110: e101881.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.ijer.2021.101881

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This study demonstrates the effectiveness of the Youth Police Academy bullying prevention program using a sample of 1649 students. Applying a semi-experimental research design, pre-test and post-test surveys were administered to an experimental group (N = 1,027) and a control group (N = 622). The results of the study reveal that the community-based anti-bullying program targeting bystanders had a positive impact in four areas: bystander indicators, empathy towards victims, anti-bullying attitudes, and coping responses to observations of bullying. Regarding the gender effect, the results show that the YPA program was more effective for female participants in decreasing reinforcer behaviors. We then explored the implications of the results and proposed suggestions for policy-makers and program developers committed to bullying prevention.


Language: en

Keywords

Anti-bullying program for bystanders; Community-based bullying prevention; School bullying

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print