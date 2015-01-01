|
Boero R, Talsma CJ, Oliveto JA, Bennett KE. Climate (Basel) 2022; 10(2): e27.
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)
unavailable
Human adaptation to climate change is the outcome of long-term decisions continuously made and revised by local communities. Adaptation choices can be represented by economic investment models in which the often large upfront cost of adaptation is offset by the future benefits of avoiding losses due to future natural hazards. In this context, we investigate the role that expectations of future natural hazards have on adaptation in the Colorado River basin of the USA. We apply an innovative approach that quantifies the impacts of changes in concurrent climate extremes, with a focus on flooding events. By including the expectation of future natural hazards in adaptation models, we examine how public policies can focus on this component to support local community adaptation efforts.
Language: en
climate and weather extremes; climate change; copulas; flooding; investment model