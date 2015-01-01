Abstract

BACKGROUND: Illicit drug use is a growing problem in Sri Lanka. A significant proportion of prison admissions is illicit drug related in many countries including Sri Lanka.



OBJECTIVE: This study was conducted to describe the possible health and social problems following illicit drug use among males experiencing incarceration in Prison, Galle.



METHODology: A cross-sectional study was conducted among 254 males with history of illicit drug use behavior. An interviewer assisted, self-administered questionnaire was used to assess the presence of known health and social problems related to drug use which were identified through literature. Associations for presence of health and social problems following illicit drug use were assessed using Chi square test at 0.05 significance level.



RESULTS: Health and social problems following illicit drug use were common among individuals experiencing incarceration and their presence was associated with poly drug use, drug dependence and problematic drug use (p<0.05 for all).



CONCLUSION: Past illicit drug use and related health and social problems are common among inmates in Prison, Galle, creating a considerable burden for the prison system of the country. Urgent attention of policy makers is needed to address the prevention of the illicit drug use in the country.

Language: en