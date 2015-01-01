Abstract

Suicide has emerged as a serious public health issue worldwide, with nearly 800,000 people succumbing to suicide every year (1). Suicides stood as the 16th leading cause of death globally while accounting for 1.4% of all deaths worldwide by 2016 (2). Sri Lanka is also experiencing the 'suicide epidemic' as nearly 4,000 deaths are reported each year. There were 4523 deaths by suicide in 2017 and the mortality rate was reported as 19.8 per 100 000 people (3). It is estimated that for each adult who dies by suicide, twenty more may have made an attempt. Suicides add a significant financial and social burden as well (4).



Several initiatives were taken by the government and health authorities to address this issue. Some of these strategies brought intended results as a decline in the overall suicide rates in Sri Lanka has been noted from 60 per 100,000 in 1995 to 18.5 per 100,000 people by 2011 (5). Recommendations suggested in the 1997 report of the Presidential Committee on the prevention of suicides were remarkable milestone in suicide prevention in Sri Lanka. Regulatory controls on the importation and sales of highly toxic pesticides were the most important contributing factor to this drop...

