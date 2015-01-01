|
Suicide has emerged as a serious public health issue worldwide, with nearly 800,000 people succumbing to suicide every year (1). Suicides stood as the 16th leading cause of death globally while accounting for 1.4% of all deaths worldwide by 2016 (2). Sri Lanka is also experiencing the 'suicide epidemic' as nearly 4,000 deaths are reported each year. There were 4523 deaths by suicide in 2017 and the mortality rate was reported as 19.8 per 100 000 people (3). It is estimated that for each adult who dies by suicide, twenty more may have made an attempt. Suicides add a significant financial and social burden as well (4).
