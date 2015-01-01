Abstract

BACKGROUND: Several studies have investigated risk factors for injury in different sports. However, little scientific information is available in relation to futsal injuries.



OBJECTIVES: This study prospectively analyzed the influence of physical fitness parameters on the occurrence of futsal injuries in Iranian national teams.



METHODS: Prior to the season, all 55 players of 3 Iranian national futsal teams took part in a series of tests for physical fitness parameters such as cardio-respiratory fitness, muscle strength, body composition, flexibility, agility, and speed. Team physicians recorded all injuries, medical attention, and time loss due to the injury throughout the match and training sessions.



RESULTS: During 18 months, 54 futsal injuries were sustained by 32 players. Injured players had poorer performance at baseline in agility, speed, and vertical jump than players who did not incur an injury during the season. Lower maximal oxygen uptake (VO2max) values were associated with a higher injury risk. No differences between injured and uninjured players were observed in age, anthropometric data, flexibility, and lower extremity strength.



CONCLUSIONS: Some physical fitness parameters were associated with the risk of injuries in futsal. Therefore, improving physical fitness might help to reduce the number of futsal injuries.

