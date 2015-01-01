Abstract

CONTEXT: Falls and the consequent injuries are a major global public-health issue, and fall prevention is urgently required for an aging population. Postural instability is a critical risk factor for fall prediction.



OBJECTIVE: The study intended to determine the impact of dancing the Argentine tango on postural stability in active older adults.



DESIGN: The research team designed a randomized controlled trial. SETTING: The study took place in Ljubljana in Slovenia. The work was performed at two institutions, the Studio BA tango and the Institute of Sports Medicine. PARTICIPANTS: Participants were 36 active, healthy individuals aged between 65 and 70 years. INTERVENTION: Eighteen dancing couples were randomly divided into two groups, the intervention and the control group. Both groups continued with their regular activities, but the intervention group also attended a 12-week program for 90 minutes twice a week dancing the Argentine tango. The class started with TangoFloorTec, a program that has been adapted for older adults, and continued with BA Tango Biomechanics. Each class ended with improvisational dancing and breathing exercises. OUTCOME MEASURES: The research team measured sway path on a force plate during the feet-together stance for 30 seconds and the one-legged stance for 20 seconds.



RESULTS: At baseline, no differences existed between the dancers and non-dancers in age, body mass index, or center of pressure. No falls were reported during the study. Twenty-eight participants, 7 couples in the intervention group and 7 couples in the control group, successfully completed the research protocol. Postintervention after 3 months of dancing, the intervention group had significantly better postural stability compared that of the control group (P ≤ 0.015). The effect of the intervention was large (ηp2: from 0.22 to 0.44).



CONCLUSIONS: Dancing the Argentine tango can improve postural stability among already active older adults. Improved postural stability diminishes the risk of falling. The practical implication of the present study is that dancing can be more than just a hobby; it can serve as an alternative fall prevention strategy.

