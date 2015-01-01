Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To explore rural motor vehicle collision (MVC) fatalities by trends over time, mode of transport, age, state, sex, and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander status.



DESIGN: A retrospective total population-based time series was conducted using the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) death registration data. SETTING: All statistical local area (SLA) within Australia from 2006 to 2017. PARTICIPANTS: Australian residents whose deaths were registered with the ABS between 01 January 2006 and 31 December 2017 where the underlying cause of death was related to unintentional transport accidents. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Fatality rates were determined using population data collected from the 2006, 2011 and 2016 census. Trends over time by rurality were analysed by financial year. Rates of transport deaths by vehicle type were determined by rurality. Risk ratios were calculated to compare demographic groups based on sex, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander status and age. A 3-year scorecard was organised by state and rurality using 99.7% confidence intervals.



RESULTS: Motor vehicle collision fatalities increase with increasing remoteness. Females, children from 0 to 14 years, pedestrians, and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples are at a significantly higher risk of fatal MVCs than their respective metropolitan counterparts. The 3-year scorecard indicates that road fatality rates in the NT, WA, and all rural and remote areas required immediate attention and targeted action.



CONCLUSIONS: There is a need for investment in MVC fatality prevention in rural Australia from inner regional to remote areas in order to meet the road safety targets established by the National Road Safety Strategy.

