Shemirani H, Sadeghi M, Dehkordi AD, Gheshlaghi F. BMC Pharmacol. Toxicol. 2022; 23(1): e17.

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

10.1186/s40360-022-00558-6

35321748

PMC8940979

BACKGROUND: Methadone is a synthetic opioid mostly used for detoxification therapy, as its use increases; the possibility for methadone-induced cardiotoxicity may rise. The aim of this study was to determine the association of high-sensitivity troponin I levels as a predictor of cardiac injury in methadone toxicity.

METHODS: Sixty methadone toxicity patients included in this prospective cross-sectional study from October 2018-November 2020. High-sensitivity troponin I level and electrocardiogram were assessed in patients at admission. All patients underwent echocardiography at admission and 30 days later and compared this finding between two groups based on high-sensitivity troponin I results.

RESULTS: Mean age of the patients was 34.5 ± 11.1 years (males: 67%). Twenty (20%) patients had positive high sensitive-troponin results. Long QT interval and inverted T in precordial leads were mostly observed in individuals with positive high-sensitivity troponin I (75% vs. 35%, P = 0.013 and 83% vs. 16%, P < 0.001, respectively). Patients with elevated troponin had reduced left ventricular ejection fraction in comparison to normal group during admission (43.1 ± 15.4% vs. 55%, P < 0.001) and this left ventricular ejection fraction remained abnormal after 30 days (43.7 ± 21.6%). Patients in positive high-sensitivity troponin I group had higher regional wall motion abnormality frequency both at admission and 30 days later compared to the other group (0 day: 42% vs. 0, P < 0.001, 30th days: 25% vs. 4%, P = 0.020).

CONCLUSION: Patients with simultaneous methadone toxicity and positive high-sensitivity troponin I had worse cardiac outcomes and this biomarker could be probably used for better implementation of therapeutic interventions and prognosis.


Poisoning; Echocardiography; Electrocardiography; High-sensitivity troponin I; Methadone

