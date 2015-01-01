SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Lundine JP, Ciccia AH, Koterba C, Guernon A. Brain Inj. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Abstract

PURPOSE: To describe factors that contribute to medical/rehabilitation service access following pediatric acquired brain injury (ABI) and identify gaps in the literature to guide future research. MATERIALS & METHODS: The PRISMA framework for scoping reviews guided this process. Peer-reviewed journal databases were searched for articles published between 1/2008 and 12/2020, identifying 400 unique articles. For full inclusion, articles had to examine a variable related to the receipt or initiation of medical/rehabilitative services for children with ABI. Review articles and non-English articles were excluded.

RESULTS: Nine studies met full inclusion criteria. Included studies identified factors focused on four primary areas: understanding brain injury education/recommendations and ease of implementing recommendations, ease of scheduling and attending appointments, age/injury factors, and sociocultural factors. Well-scheduled appointments and simple strategies facilitated families' access to care and implementation of recommendations. An overwhelming number of recommendations, socioeconomic variables, and transportation challenges served as barriers for families and schools.

CONCLUSIONS: This scoping review offers several directions on which researchers can build to improve access to care and recommendation-implementation for families who have a child with an ABI. Enhanced understanding of these factors may lead to better service access, reduction of unmet needs, and enhanced long-term outcomes for children with ABI.


child; rehabilitation; aftercare; Brain injuries; health services accessibility; scoping review (publication type)

