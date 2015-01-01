|
Lundine JP, Ciccia AH, Koterba C, Guernon A. Brain Inj. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
35322724
PURPOSE: To describe factors that contribute to medical/rehabilitation service access following pediatric acquired brain injury (ABI) and identify gaps in the literature to guide future research. MATERIALS & METHODS: The PRISMA framework for scoping reviews guided this process. Peer-reviewed journal databases were searched for articles published between 1/2008 and 12/2020, identifying 400 unique articles. For full inclusion, articles had to examine a variable related to the receipt or initiation of medical/rehabilitative services for children with ABI. Review articles and non-English articles were excluded.
Language: en
child; rehabilitation; aftercare; Brain injuries; health services accessibility; scoping review (publication type)