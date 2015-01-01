SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Sciaraffa N, Di Flumeri G, Germano D, Giorgi A, Di Florio A, Borghini G, Vozzi A, Ronca V, Varga R, van Gasteren M, Babiloni F, Aricò P. Brain Sci. 2022; 12(3): e304.

(Copyright © 2022, Switzerland Molecular Diversity Preservation International (MDPI) AG)

10.3390/brainsci12030304

35326261

Driver's stress affects decision-making and the probability of risk occurrence, and it is therefore a key factor in road safety. This suggests the need for continuous stress monitoring. This work aims at validating a stress neurophysiological measure-a Neurometric-for out-of-the-lab use obtained from lightweight EEG relying on two wet sensors, in real-time, and without calibration. The Neurometric was tested during a multitasking experiment and validated with a realistic driving simulator. Twenty subjects participated in the experiment, and the resulting stress Neurometric was compared with the Random Forest (RF) model, calibrated by using EEG features and both intra-subject and cross-task approaches. The Neurometric was also compared with a measure based on skin conductance level (SCL), representing one of the physiological parameters investigated in the literature mostly correlated with stress variations. We found that during both multitasking and realistic driving experiments, the Neurometric was able to discriminate between low and high levels of stress with an average Area Under Curve (AUC) value higher than 0.9. Furthermore, the stress Neurometric showed higher AUC and stability than both the SCL measure and the RF calibrated with a cross-task approach. In conclusion, the Neurometric proposed in this work proved to be suitable for out-of-the-lab monitoring of stress levels.


stress; driving; EEG; random forest; wet EEG sensors

