Obioha CU, Costa RO, Del Pino Espejo MJ, Villalba K, Martin MP. Breastfeed. Med. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)
35324347
BACKGROUND: Most countries do not meet World Health Organization's breastfeeding recommendations, and exposure to intimate partner violence (IPV) hinders positive breastfeeding behaviors. One in four U.S. women (43.6 million women) experiences IPV. This study aims to assess relationships between IPV, and breastfeeding initiation, duration, and early cessation among women in 42 U.S. states; and to evaluate possible modifying effect(s) of different breastfeeding information sources.
breastfeeding duration; breastfeeding initiation; early breastfeeding cessation; Pregnancy Risk Assessment Monitoring Systems (PRAMS); prepregnancy/prenatal intimate partner violence; source of breastfeeding information