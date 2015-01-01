Abstract

BACKGROUND: Most countries do not meet World Health Organization's breastfeeding recommendations, and exposure to intimate partner violence (IPV) hinders positive breastfeeding behaviors. One in four U.S. women (43.6 million women) experiences IPV. This study aims to assess relationships between IPV, and breastfeeding initiation, duration, and early cessation among women in 42 U.S. states; and to evaluate possible modifying effect(s) of different breastfeeding information sources.



METHODS: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's 2016-2018 Pregnancy Risk Assessment Monitoring System data (n = 105,230) were used to assess relationships between prepregnancy/prenatal IPV and breastfeeding initiation, duration, and early cessation; and modify effects of various breastfeeding information sources on study associations using multilogistic regression models.



RESULTS: About 1.4% of women experienced prenatal IPV with reduced odds of breastfeeding for 6 months or more (odds ratio [OR] = 0.74; 95% confidence interval = 0.58-0.94). Receiving breastfeeding information from baby's doctor modified early cessation (0.37 [0.18-0.78]) (p for interaction = 0.009) with prenatal IPV exposure. Among women exposed to prenatal IPV, breastfeeding initiation was stronger in women who received breastfeeding information from family/friends (2.46, [1.24-4.88]) (p for interaction = 0.010) or from breastfeeding support groups (3.03 [1.17-7.88]) (p for interaction = 0.023) compared to those who did not. Breastfeeding information from family/friends modified association between prepregnancy IPV and breastfeeding duration (0.67 [0.45-0.99]) (p for interaction = 0.042).



CONCLUSIONS: Prenatal IPV is a risk factor for short-duration breastfeeding. Receiving information from doctors, nurses, support groups, and family/friends may improve breastfeeding behavior among IPV-exposed women. Interventions promoting breastfeeding information dissemination by family/friends, support groups, and doctors/nurses during hospital visits are encouraged.

