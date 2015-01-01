|
Buck-McFadyen E. Can. J. Public Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Canadian Public Health Association)
35325443
OBJECTIVES: Homelessness is increasingly recognized as a crisis beyond Canada's largest cities where it is most visible, yet little is known about the experience and outcomes associated with rural homelessness. The aims of this study were to explore the experience of housing insecurity and its impact on the health of rural residents, identify the various factors contributing to homelessness in a rural Ontario context, and give voice to people with lived experience about their needs, challenges, and potential solutions to the housing crisis.
Rural; Homelessness; Lived experience; Social stigma