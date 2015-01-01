Abstract

Among the frequently repeated comments about the COVID-19 pandemic is one that goes, "the pandemic not only caused problems, but it also magnified many problems that were already here." As clinicians who work with maltreated children, we have found this conclusion to be true not only when applied to the challenges facing the children and families we serve, but also to the impact of the work we do upon us. The emotional burden of work with maltreated children and at-risk families has always been high. The events of the last two years have added to that burden and made the identification of strategies to manage it more important than ever. As child abuse pediatricians who share an interest in the maintenance of clinician wellbeing and the maximization of our professional fulfillment, we found in the hardships of the pandemic an opportunity for thoughtfulness about how we strive to support ourselves and our team members. In this commentary, we describe five important activities and approaches that have proved to be useful for us: 1) valuing our own community, 2) delineating time at work to process the emotional burden of caring for maltreated children, 3) self-monitoring for symptoms of burnout and diminishing job satisfaction, 4) recognizing the need for mental health care, and 5) understanding the special role of leaders...

Language: en