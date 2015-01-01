Abstract

BACKGROUND: Children in foster care experience poor health and high healthcare use. Child welfare agencies frequently require healthcare visits when children enter foster care; subsequent placement changes also disrupt healthcare. Studies of healthcare use have not accounted for placement changes.



OBJECTIVE: To understand patterns of healthcare use throughout the time a child enters foster care and with placement changes, accounting for mandated visits when children enter foster care or experience a placement change. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: Children 4 and older in foster care between 2012 and 2017 (N = 2787) with linked child welfare administrative data from one county child welfare agency and one Midwest pediatric healthcare system.



METHODS: Negative binomial models predicted healthcare days per month that were planned (e.g., scheduled primary/specialty care), unplanned (e.g., emergency care), or missed.



RESULTS: Planned healthcare days increased as a function of placement changes (Incident Rate Ratio [IRR] =1.69, p < .05) and decreased with placement stability (IRR = 0.92, p < .01). Mandated visits that occurred later in a placement were associated with fewer planned (IRR = 0.81, p < .01) and unplanned (IRR = 0.82, p < .01) healthcare days during that placement.



CONCLUSIONS: Patterns of planned healthcare over the time children are in one placement and move between placements suggest more can be done to ensure youth remain connected to primary and specialty care throughout placements and placement transitions, s that children are seen as clinically appropriate rather than a function of placement disruption.



FINDINGS regarding the timing of mandated visits suggest that delays in mandated care may also reflect lower healthcare use overall.

Language: en