Citation
Miller M, Ayoub D. Clin. Nutr. ESPEN 2022; 48: 227-233.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, European Society for Clinical Nutrition and Metabolism, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
35331496
Abstract
BACKGROUND AND AIMS: Metabolic Bone Disease of Infancy is a multifactorial disorder of bone fragility in infants who typically present under 6 months of age with multiple unexplained fractures. Major risk factors for this disorder relate to the fetal time period and include decreased provision of the essential nutrients for bone formation during pregnancy (calcium, phosphate, vitamin D, and protein), prematurity, and decreased fetal bone loading.
Language: en
Keywords
Child abuse; Bariatric surgery; Healing rickets; Metabolic bone disease of infancy; Multiple unexplained fractures; Utah paradigm