Abstract

The current study investigates the impact of sleep loss on neurobehavioral functioning and sleepiness in a natural setting among healthy adolescents. Fifty-nine adolescents (32 females) from grades 7 to 12 (mean age of 16.29 ± 1.86 years) participated in the study. All participants wore the actigraph for a continuous five to seven days, including school and nonschool days. Subjective sleepiness and neurobehavioral performance (using the psychomotor vigilance test and the digit symbol substitution test) were measured three times a day on two school days and one nonschool day. The results presented that sleep loss influenced subjective sleepiness reports, showing higher sleepiness scores following sleep loss than following sufficient night sleep. Neurobehavioral functioning across all measurements was also significantly worse following sleep loss. Furthermore, participants performed worse on weekday morning assessments than on assessments at other times of the day following sleep loss. These findings suggest that sleep loss in natural settings has a significant impact on neurobehavioral performance and subjective sleepiness. Our findings have essential implications for public policy on school schedules.

