SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Orna T, Efrat B. Clocks Sleep 2022; 4(1): 160-171.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)

DOI

10.3390/clockssleep4010015

PMID

35323169

PMCID

PMC8947444

Abstract

The current study investigates the impact of sleep loss on neurobehavioral functioning and sleepiness in a natural setting among healthy adolescents. Fifty-nine adolescents (32 females) from grades 7 to 12 (mean age of 16.29 ± 1.86 years) participated in the study. All participants wore the actigraph for a continuous five to seven days, including school and nonschool days. Subjective sleepiness and neurobehavioral performance (using the psychomotor vigilance test and the digit symbol substitution test) were measured three times a day on two school days and one nonschool day. The results presented that sleep loss influenced subjective sleepiness reports, showing higher sleepiness scores following sleep loss than following sufficient night sleep. Neurobehavioral functioning across all measurements was also significantly worse following sleep loss. Furthermore, participants performed worse on weekday morning assessments than on assessments at other times of the day following sleep loss. These findings suggest that sleep loss in natural settings has a significant impact on neurobehavioral performance and subjective sleepiness. Our findings have essential implications for public policy on school schedules.


Language: en

Keywords

adolescence; actigraph; daytime sleepiness; digit symbol substitution test (DSST); psychomotor vigilance test (PVT); sleep

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print