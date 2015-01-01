|
Citation
|
Al-Dajani N, Horwitz AG, Czyz EK. Depress. Anxiety 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35322919
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Youth suicide has been increasing at an alarming rate. Identifying how youth at risk for suicide cope with daily distress and suicidal thoughts could inform prevention and intervention efforts. We investigated the relationship between previous-day coping and next-day suicidal urge intensity in a high-risk adolescent sample for a 4-week period. We also investigated the influence of adolescents' average coping levels, over 4 weeks, on daily severity of suicidal urges.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicidal ideation; adolescence; ecological momentary assessment; coping; daily diary