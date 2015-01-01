|
Citation
|
Amiri H, Rezapour M, Nakhaee N, Nekoei-Moghadam M, Musavi Nasab SMH, Shamsi Nezhad M, Jahani Y. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35331363
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Posttraumatic growth (PTG) is a positive psychological change after challenging life events. The purpose of this study was to investigate the effects of positive and long-term psychological changes in people who experienced the Bam earthquake.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Iran; latent profile analysis; posttraumatic growth; earthquake