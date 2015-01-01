Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Posttraumatic growth (PTG) is a positive psychological change after challenging life events. The purpose of this study was to investigate the effects of positive and long-term psychological changes in people who experienced the Bam earthquake.



METHODS: A total of 916 adolescents were surveyed 17 years after the earthquake. Self-report questionnaires were administered to participants. A latent profile analysis (LPA) was conducted to extract the subgroups of adults.



RESULTS: The LPA identified 5 meaningfully profiles that were characterized based on the pattern of PTG dimensions. The common profile was profile, which perceived very low "relating to others" dimension and medium for other PTG dimensions. Also, the results showed significant differences among gender and age and nonsignificant differences in marital status and education level among the profiles of PTG.



CONCLUSIONS: For stressful situations, the different dimensions of PTG change indirectly in every person. In Bam, some patterns are seen according to PTG after 17 y. Among these dimensions, the part of "relating to others", has the greatest change. Another conclusion is that according to a relatively high profile for 5 clusters, it seems the impact of 17 y should be less on PTG as the number of extractive patterns is approximately high for the case.

