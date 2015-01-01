|
Heagele TN, Adams LM, McNeill CC, Alfred DM. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)
35332858
OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study was to pilot test the Household Emergency Preparedness Instrument (HEPI) with a diverse sample, allowing for assessment of reliability and validity of the instrument. The HEPI is an international, all-hazards questionnaire created to measure disaster preparedness of households, which results in data that can be used to enhance health promotion/disease prevention for individuals and promote resilience for communities.
Language: en
questionnaires; disasters; surveys; disaster planning; emergency preparedness