Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The huge explosion that occurred at Beirut Port led to a high number of casualties. Consequently, 7 field hospitals (FHs) were deployed in Lebanon. The purpose of this study is to explore the challenges that emergency medical teams (EMTs) faced and explain the gaps at the national level related to deploying a FH.



METHODS: A qualitative study was conducted. To collect the data, semi-structured interviews were done with 8 key informants (5 from the FHs, 2 from Lebanese Army Forces, and 1 from Ministry of Public Health). In this study, purposive sampling was used and data were analyzed using Braun and Clarke (2006) thematic analysis and MAXQDA software.



RESULTS: Three major themes (logistical challenges, staff challenges, and coronavirus disease [COVID-19] pandemic) and 10 subthemes emerged for the challenges that EMTs faced. The gaps at the national level were categorized into 2 themes (absence of needs-based response and limited effective coordination between the host country and donor countries) and 5 sub-themes.



CONCLUSION: Lebanon focuses on response rather than preparedness for disasters. EMTs that arrived didn't meet the medical needs. Hence, there is a need to strengthen the national capacities and to ensure better communication and coordination between the disaster-affected country and the EMTs.

