Citation
Hamdanieh LA, Ahmadi Marzaleh ME, Ostadtaghizadeh AY, Soltani AI. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)
DOI
PMID
35332861
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: The huge explosion that occurred at Beirut Port led to a high number of casualties. Consequently, 7 field hospitals (FHs) were deployed in Lebanon. The purpose of this study is to explore the challenges that emergency medical teams (EMTs) faced and explain the gaps at the national level related to deploying a FH.
Language: en
Keywords
Beirut; challenges; emergency medical team; explosion; field hospital