SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Angioloni S, Jack C. Econ. Hum. Biol. 2022; 46: e101122.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.ehb.2022.101122

PMID

35334428

Abstract

Agriculture is one of the most hazardous sectors in terms of fatal and non-fatal accidents. This paper utilises an administrative dataset that recorded farm fatalities in Northern Ireland over a 50 year timeframe (1968-2017) to undertake an age-period analysis of accident related mortality rates by sex, cause of death, season, and day of the week. Public policies aimed to improve farm safety should consider that fatalities due to animals have increased while the incidence of deaths due to vehicles and equipment has substantially decreased over the years although it is still the primary cause of death. With respect to age, elderly still actively involved in farming and children in the spring and at week-ends are most exposed to the risk of a fatal accident. Overall, men die on farms five times more than women.


Language: en

Keywords

Occupational injuries; Age-period analysis; Family farm; Farm fatalities; Incidence rates

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print