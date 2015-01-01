SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Atreya A, Gyawali L, Menezes RG, Ateriya N, Shreshtha J, Ghimire S. F1000Res. 2022; 11: e35.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, F1000 Research)

DOI

10.12688/f1000research.74607.2

PMID

35317312

PMCID

PMC8917323

Abstract

Thermal injuries in young children involving the buttocks, perineum, and lower limbs raise suspicion of child abuse. Determining the manner of death and ruling out homicide in a fatal case of scalding remains a challenge for forensic practitioners. One such issue is reported in the present case report, where a medicolegal evaluation of a fatal scald in a two-year-old girl child is discussed. Young children sustaining serious injuries from scalds is a grave social concern. Such young lives need to be protected from scald injuries whether accidental or purposeful. Differences in injury patterns on the basis of their distribution and their characteristics are important to determine manner of death in such cases.


Language: en

Keywords

Accident; fatal; Nepal; scald; thermal injury

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print