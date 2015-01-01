Abstract

Sodium nitrite (NaNO(2)) is a compound with broad practical applications in food preservation, automotive maintenance, and animal control. Sodium nitrite is also potentially fatal when ingested, as it interferes with the ability of red blood cells to transport oxygen. While incidents of accidental consumption have been reported in the literature, case reports of sodium nitrite being used as a pharmacological suicide agent are becoming more frequent. Therefore, a study was undertaken to evaluate trends in sodium nitrite deaths in South Australia between 2000 and 2019. All cases of fatal sodium nitrite ingestion were identified in the Toxicology database and autopsy reports at Forensic Science SA (FSSA). Ten cases of fatal sodium nitrite ingestion were identified, with the rate of cases increasing significantly over the study period (p > .001). Of the ten deaths attributed to sodium nitrite toxicity, eight were male, and two were female. The age range of decedents was 22-74 years (mean 51.9, SD 21.1), 22-74 years for males (mean 58.4, SD 18.2) and 23-29 years for females (mean 26.0, SD 4.2). Males (80%) and those with a history of depression and/or suicidal ideation (70%) were over-represented within the study population. While autopsy findings were generally consistent with the literature, scene findings emphasized the accessibility of sodium nitrite to the general public. This study highlights both a significant increasing trend in the use of sodium nitrite in suicides and important analytical limitations in the evaluation of suspected cases.

