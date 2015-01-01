SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Hakamata Y, Suzuki Y, Kobashikawa H, Hori H. Front. Neuroendocrinol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.yfrne.2022.100994

35331780

Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) may leave long-lasting neurobiological scars, increasing the risk of developing mental disorders in later life. However, no review has comprehensively integrated existing evidence across the fields: hypothalamic-pituitaryadrenal axis, immune/inflammatory system, neuroimaging, and genetics/epigenetics. We thus systematically reviewed previous meta-analyses towards an integrative account of ACE-related neurobiological alterations. Following Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA) guideline, a total of 27 meta-analyses until October 2021 were identified. This review found that individuals with ACEs possess blunted cortisol response to psychosocial stressors, low-grade inflammation evinced by increased C-reactive protein levels, exaggerated amygdalar response to emotionally negative information, and diminished hippocampal gray matter volume. Importantly, these alterations were consistently observed in those with and without psychiatric diagnosis. These findings were integrated and discussed in a schematic model of ACE-related neurobiological alterations. Future longitudinal research based on multidisciplinary approach is imperative for ACEs-related mental disorders' prevention and treatment.


Language: en

Connectivity; Childhood trauma; Childhood maltreatment; DNA methylation; Dorsolateral prefrontal cortex; Gene; Glucocorticoid; Interleukin; Norepinephrine; White matter integrity

