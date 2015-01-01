Abstract

BACKGROUND: Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, quarantine measures are key to containing the spread of the virus. Millions of people have been required to quarantine throughout the pandemic; the quarantine itself is considered detrimental to mental health conditions.



OBJECTIVE: This study aims to investigate the factors associated with depression and anxiety among quarantined people in Seoul, South Korea.



METHODS: An online cross-sectional survey was administered from October to November 2020 involving people who were living in Seoul, aged 19 years or above, under a 2-week mandatory quarantine. Their mental health status was measured using the Patient Health Questionnares-9 (PHQ-9) and the General Anxiety Disorder-7 (GAD-7).



RESULTS: Overall, 1,135 respondents were finally included, resulting in a 22.0% response rate. After controlling for potential confounders, variables, such as the "second half of quarantine period" (OR = 1.78 95% CI: 1.10-2.88), "female" (OR = 1.91 95% CI: 1.16-3.16), and "having pre-existing depression" (OR = 8.03 95% CI: 2.96-21.78) were significantly associated with depression while being quarantined. Those with correct knowledge about the rationale behind for the quarantine (OR = 0.39 95% CI: 0.21-0.72), an understanding of quarantine rules (OR = 0.68 95%CI: 0.52-0.91), and those who felt supported by others (OR = 0.74 95% CI: 0.55-0.99) were less likely to develop depression while quarantining. Similarly, anxiety was significantly associated with the second week (OR = 4.18 95% CI: 1.44-12.09), those with an unstable job status (OR = 3.95 95% CI: 1.60-9.79), perceived support (OR = 0.66, 95% CI: 0.45-0.96), and the fear of being infected (OR = 7.22 95% CI: 1.04-49.95).



CONCLUSIONS: This study highlights the need to develop precautionary measures to prevent depression and anxiety among people undergoing COVID-19 quarantine. In particular, individuals with depression prior to quarantine should be carefully monitored during the quarantine. Further studies with larger populations are needed.

