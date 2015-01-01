Abstract

Coal mine accidents are mainly caused by the unsafe behavior of workers. Studying workers' unsafe behaviors can help in regulating such behaviors and reducing the incidence of accidents. However, there is a dearth of systematic literature review in this area, which has hindered mine managers from fully understanding the unsafe behavior of workers. This study aims to address this research gap based on the literature retrieved from the Web of Science. First, a descriptive statistical analysis is conducted on the year, quantity, publications, and keywords of the literature. Second, the influencing factors, formation mechanism, and pre-control methods of coal miners' unsafe behavior are determined and discussed, and the research framework and future research directions of this study are proposed. The study results will help mine safety managers fully understand the influencing factors, formation mechanism, and pre-control methods of workers' unsafe behavior, and lay a theoretical foundation for the future research direction in this field.

