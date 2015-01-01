Abstract

People with locomotion difficulties encounter many barriers in a pedestrian environment. Pavement quality has been shown to substantially affect pedestrian satisfaction in general, and its optimal design may contribute to reducing the stigma put on people with impairments. Our research involved a survey assessing perception and attitudes towards pavement quality and characteristics for pedestrian comfort. The classic correlation of the variables based on contingency tables was used to analyse data and to test whether respondents' perceptions depended on certain profile features. The completion of the statistical inference was the use of advanced algorithms of the correspondence analysis method. The relationships between the variables were assessed optionally using the chi(2) test. The study results revealed desirable parameters and features of paving surfaces. People who use manual wheelchairs and declare limb loss prefer medium- and large-format concrete pavers with smooth finishing and no bevelling. People with skeletal abnormalities or peripheral neuropathy prefer concrete slabs and surfaces made of small- or medium-sized panels arranged in a regular pattern, made of smooth non-slip concrete with narrow joints. Further laboratory tests are necessary to investigate whether increased water permeability of pavements constructed on eco-friendly base layers can curb damage to the pavement surface and provide long-term durability.

Language: en