Cole L, Cernasev A, Webb K, Kumar S, Rowe AS. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(6): e3255.
35328943
BACKGROUND: Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) has been linked to dopamine and the neurological reward centers. Methylenetetrahydrofolate reductase (MTHFR) is an enzyme involved in the production of many neurotransmitters such as dopamine. As such, MTHFR variants that lead to decreased production of neurotransmitters may play a role in OUD. However, lacunae exist for characterizing the prevalence of the MTHFR mutations in an OUD population. The objective of this study was to determine prevalence of the MTHFR gene mutations in a rural Tennessean population with OUD.
prevalence; addiction; Methylenetetrahydrofolate reductase (MTHFR) gene; opioid use disorder