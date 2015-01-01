Abstract

Depression is the second-leading cause of disability among older patients worldwide. This study examined the effectiveness of the Integrated Care Model (ICM) intervention in decreasing depression, suicide ideation, and psychological symptoms and improving life satisfaction among old patients with depression living in communities. The participants were allocated to either the intervention (n = 67) or control group (n = 76) from July 2018 to November 2018. All participants received the usual geriatric care for three months in eastern Taiwan. Additionally, participants in the intervention group were treated according to the ICM, including the assessment and management of health problems, improvements in spiritual and mental wellbeing, helping with activities of daily life and mobility, providing social welfare resources, and prevention of elder abuse. The patients in the experimental group showed significant improvement in the group-by-time effect on the Center for Epidemiologic Studies Depression Scale, the Brief Symptom Rating Scale, suicide ideation measures, and the Life Satisfaction Index over 18 weeks. The ICM should be included in routine geriatric care and adopted in hospitals, long-term care facilities, and communities.

Language: en