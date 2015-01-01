Abstract

BACKGROUND: Previous work has indicated that pubertal timing and parenting styles are associated with adolescents' drinking behavior, but studies on the relationship between the above three variables are lacking.



METHODS: Participants were 1408 Chinese adolescents aged 11-16 years old (46.52% girls). The data emphasized pubertal timing, parenting styles, drinking behavior, and socioeconomic and demographic characteristics of the adolescent and his or her family.



RESULTS: Early pubertal timing was related to drinking behavior; however, parenting styles played a moderating role. For male adolescents, father emotional warmth, mother rejection, and mother emotional warmth moderated the relationship between early pubertal timing and drinking behavior. For female adolescents, mother rejection, mother emotional warmth, and mother over-protection moderated the relationship between pubertal timing and drinking behavior.



CONCLUSIONS: Parenting styles that include emotional warmth, rejection, and over-protection appear to influence the negative outcomes associated with early pubertal timing, and may be useful in reducing adolescents' drinking behavior.

