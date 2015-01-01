Abstract

BACKGROUND: Drinking norms and motives accumulate with drinking experience; thus, it is likely that related drinking behaviors will differ with age. This study aimed to predict drinking behaviors by age based on drinking norms and motives in a sample of Korean women.



METHODS: This exploratory study used a nationwide demographically stratified sample including 1057 women aged 19-59 years. Self-report questionnaires assessed participants' general drinking frequency and quantity, two drinking norms, and five dimensional motives. The data were analyzed using Spss 26.



RESULTS: Descriptive and injunctive norms were the predictors that accounted for the greatest variance in drinking frequency, quantity, binge drinking, and high-risk drinking across all age groups (p < 0.001). Descriptive norms predicted all drinking behavior better than injunctive norms and all five motives for all age groups. The effects of each of the five motives differed with age. The enhancement motive was the strongest predictor of the motives for drinking frequency, binge drinking, and high-risk drinking across all age groups. Social and conformity motives predicted only binge drinking.



CONCLUSIONS: These results suggest that descriptive norms, injunctive norms, and enhancement motives predict drinking behaviors across all age groups, although the relative predictive strength of those variables differed by age.

Language: en