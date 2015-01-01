|
Zhang M, Wu Y, Ji C, Wu J. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(6): e3348.
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
35329036
The association between hope and depression has been studied, leaving the underlying mechanism of how hope might predict depression unexplored. With a cross-sectional design, this study investigated two possible mediating factors in the relationship between hope and depression among Chinese shadow education tutors, who confront a high turnover rate and are at high risk for depression. Altogether, 221 tutors participated in the survey, and reported their dispositional hope, perceived social support (PSS), perceived stress (PS), and depression.
Language: en
depression; social support; mediation; hope; perceived stress