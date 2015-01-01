|
Durbin A, Amaechi BT, Abrams S, Mandelis A, Werb S, Roebuck B, Durbin J, Wang R, Daneshvarfard M, Sivagurunathan K, Bozec L. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(6): e3403.
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
PMID
35329091
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The early identification of children who have experienced adversity is critical for the timely delivery of interventions to improve coping and reduce negative consequences. Self-report is the usual practice for identifying children with exposure to adversity. However, physiological characteristics that signal the presence of disease or other exposures may provide a more objective identification strategy. This protocol describes a case-control study that assesses whether exposure to adversity is more common in children with tooth enamel anomalies compared to children without such anomalies.
Language: en
resilience; adversity; childhood; developmental defects of enamel; enamel anomalies; microcomputed tomography; photothermal radiometry and modulated luminescence; teeth; truncated correlation-photothermal coherence tomography; visual assessment; white spot lesions