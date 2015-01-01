Abstract

This study was designed to analyze the effects of a bicycle training course on both adults' environmental perceptions and their mode of commuting. Four bicycle training courses for adults were conducted in Granada, Spain in April 2015 and May 2016. The course program was focused on developing practical skills and attitudes on road. From the initial 65 adults who started the course, only 35 adults met the inclusion criteria and were included in the study. Participants completed twice (i.e., before and after the course) a questionnaire about their perceptions of the environment, usual mode of commuting to daily destinations, and sociodemographic characteristics. After finishing the initial questionnaire, the participants completed a bicycle training course based on the methodology "Bikeability" with a duration of 6 h. The results suggest that participants improved their safety perception in relation to the level of crime in the participants' neighborhood after the bicycle training course. Cycling training courses should last longer in order to produce changes in the mode of commuting and in the environmental perceptions.

