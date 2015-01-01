Abstract

This study aims to investigate the trends of avoidable mortality and regional inequality from 1995 to 2019 and to provide evidence for policy effectiveness to address regional health disparities in Korea. Mortality and population data were obtained from the Statistics Korea database. Age-standardized all-cause, avoidable, preventable, and treatable mortality was calculated for each year by sex and region. Changes in mortality trends between metropolitan and non-metropolitan areas were compared with absolute and relative differences. Avoidable mortality decreased by 65.7% (350.5 to 120.2/100,000 persons) in Korea, 64.5% in metropolitan areas, and 65.8% in non-metropolitan areas. The reduction in avoidable mortality was greater in males than in females in both areas. The main causes of death that contribute to the reduction of avoidable mortality are cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and injuries. In preventable mortality, the decrease in non-metropolitan areas (-192.4/100,000 persons) was greater than that in metropolitan areas (-142.7/100,000 persons). However, in treatable mortality, there was no significant difference between the two areas. While inequalities in preventable mortality improved, inequalities in treatable mortality worsened, especially in females. Our findings suggest that regional health disparities can be resolved through a balanced regional development strategy with an ultimate goal of reducing health disparities.

