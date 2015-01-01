|
Citation
|
Richter A, Sjunnestrand M, Romare Strandh M, Hasson H. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(6): e3489.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35329175
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Mental illness in children and youths has become an increasing problem. School-based mental health services (SBMHS) are an attempt to increase accessibility to mental health services. The effects of these services seem positive, with some mixed results. To date, little is known about the implementation process of SBMHS. Therefore, this scoping review synthesizes the literature on factors that affect the implementation of SBMHS.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
mental health; implementation; scoping review; school-based mental health services