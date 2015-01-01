Abstract

(1) Background: For the elderly and disabled, self-driving is very important for social participation. An understanding of changing driving conditions is essential in order to drive safely. This study aimed to develop a web-based Korean Mini-Driving Scene Screening Test (MDSST) and to verify its reliability and validity for clinical application. (2) Methods: We developed a web-based MDSST, and its content validity was verified by an expert group. The tests were conducted with 102 elderly drivers to verify the internal consistency and reliability of items, and the validity of convergence with the existing Korean-Safe Driving Behavior Measure (K-SDBM) and the Korean-Adelaide Driving Self-Efficacy Scale (K-ADSES) driving tests was also verified. The test-retest reliability was verified using 54 individuals who participated in the initial test. (3) Results: The average content validity index of MDSST was 0.90, and the average internal consistency of all items was 0.822, indicating high content validity and internal consistency. The exploratory factor analysis for construct validity, the KOM value of the data, was 0.658, and Bartlett's sphericity test also showed a strongly significant result. The four factors were road traffic and signal perception, situation understanding, risk factor recognition, and situation prediction. The explanatory power was reliable at 61.27%. For the convergence validation, MDSST and K-SDBM showed r = 0.435 and K-ADSES showed r = 0.346, showing a moderate correlation. In the evaluation-reevaluation reliability verification, the reliability increased to r = 0.952. (4) Conclusions: The web-based MDSST test developed in this study is a useful tool for detecting and understanding real-world driving situations faced by elderly drivers. It is hoped that the MDSST test can be applied more widely as a driving ability test that can be used in the clinical field of driving rehabilitation.

Language: en