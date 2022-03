Abstract

The published article [1] has been retracted at the request of the authors. Following its publication, the authors contacted the editorial office regarding data used without authorization. This issue was confirmed by the author's Institutional Review Board (IRB).



Adhering to our complaints procedure, an investigation was conducted and the article is therefore retracted.



This retraction was approved by the Editor in Chief of the journal.



The authors agreed to this retraction.

