Abstract

The primary purpose of this study is to explore the mechanism of the four dimensions of miners' emotional intelligence (Self-emotion perception, Emotion application, Emotion regulation, Other-emotion perception) on unsafe behavior through a questionnaire survey of three state-owned coal mines in Shanxi, Shaanxi and Sichuan. Nearly 300 miners participated in the survey, and the response rate reached 83.3%. The study also examined the possible effects of miners' emotional labor strategies and perceived organizational support on unsafe behavior. The reliability and effectiveness of all measuring instruments are considered acceptable. The results show that emotional labor strategy plays an intermediary role in the relationship between emotional intelligence and unsafe behavior. Perceived organizational support plays a regulatory role in the relationship between emotional labor strategy and unsafe behavior.

