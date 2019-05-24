|
Huang YT, Liang Z. Int. J. Public Health 2022; 67: e1604489.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
35321048
OBJECTIVE: On May 24, 2019, same-sex marriage (SSM) was legalized in Taiwan. Increasing research in western countries has yielded longitudinal evidence about the psychosocial benefits of SSM for sexual minority individuals, but they have rarely included sexual minority-specific measures or considered participants' relationship status. This study aimed to examine the short-term effects associated with the legalization of SSM for gay and bisexual men in Taiwan.
Language: en
Humans; Male; Prospective Studies; Taiwan; *Marriage; *Sexual and Gender Minorities; Bisexuality/psychology; effects; panel data; same-sex marriage legalization; sexual minority men