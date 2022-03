Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To evaluate gender differences in physical activity (PA), stress and resiliency during the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants: Students (n = 300) at a southeastern US university.



METHODS: Perceived Stress (PSS), Resiliency (BRS), Life Events (LEI), and PA were recorded via online survey in Summer 2020. PSS, BRS, LEI, and PA were compared between males and females. Two-way ANOVAs examined gender and frequency effects on PSS and BRS.



RESULTS: Females had lower BRS and higher PSS and LEI scores than males (all p < .001). PSS/BRS scores were more strongly correlated with PA in males. Significant gender × frequency interactions were found for PSS (vigorous, p = .03) and for BRS (moderate, p = .049). There was a significant main effect of frequency for PSS with strength training (p < .001).



CONCLUSIONS: Results suggest that interventions may be particularly needed for females and those with low PA levels.

