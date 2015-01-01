|
Khorsandi N, Embley S, Bishop-Baier M. J. Am. Coll. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
35325587
OBJECTIVE: Successful university wellness programs approach wellness holistically and regularly assess for improvements to program offerings. This case-study reports five lessons learned from a university wellness program evaluation that must be considered when developing wellness programming. Participants: Faculty, staff, and students at a public university health sciences center.
health promotion; Health facilities; wellness program