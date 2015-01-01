Abstract

We thank Dr. Avci, et al., for their generous commentary1 on our manuscript recently published in JAGS2 demonstrating risk factors for falls after hospitalization for acute myocardial infarction in older adults. We completely agree that future investigations should be expanded in breadth to include information on extrinsic (environmental-related) risk factors, post-discharge physical activity, and longitudinally collected data on frailty, sarcopenia, balance, electrolyte status, vitamin status, and delirium. We hope that our manuscript has provided compelling evidence that falls after AMI hospitalization among older adults are common, burdensome, and multifactorial in nature, and that our findings will be used as a foundation for the future important work suggested by Dr. Avci and co-authors.

