Citation
Bernstorff MA, Schlombs J, Schumann N, Rosteius T, Somberg O, Wenzel M, Schildhauer TA, Königshausen M. J. Clin. Med. 2022; 11(6): e1708.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
35330033
Abstract
PURPOSE: Hardly any other topic is as current as the gender-conscious medical treatment of every individual. Similarly, in sports, there are crucial differences that should be considered in order to treat everyone appropriately, with the aim to prevent injuries according to their needs. The objective of this study is to show that the differences between biological males and females are so significant that they require both specific injury prevention and therapy programs.
Language: en
Keywords
gender; emergency; sex differences; sports trauma