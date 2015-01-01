Abstract

PURPOSE: Hardly any other topic is as current as the gender-conscious medical treatment of every individual. Similarly, in sports, there are crucial differences that should be considered in order to treat everyone appropriately, with the aim to prevent injuries according to their needs. The objective of this study is to show that the differences between biological males and females are so significant that they require both specific injury prevention and therapy programs.



METHODS: This study is a retrospective analysis of letters from a department of orthopedics and trauma surgery between the years 2000 and 2015.



RESULTS: The analysis of 20,567 inpatient and outpatient letters of a level 1 trauma center in Germany revealed that 5455 patients suffered 7279 injuries; 1475 of the patients were female and suffered 2035 injuries, and 3890 patients were male and suffered 5244 injuries.



CONCLUSION: The results show the differences between males and females with regard to sport-specific injuries, pointing out the sex differences in the sport-specific area in relation to the body region.

Language: en