Abstract

Fatigue is a common symptom after traumatic brain injuries (TBI) and a crucial target of rehabilitation. The subjective and multifactorial nature of fatigue necessitates a biopsychosocial approach in understanding the mechanisms involved in its development. The aim of this study is to provide a comprehensive exploration of factors relevant to identification and rehabilitation of fatigue following TBI. Ninety-six patients with TBI and confirmed intracranial injuries were assessed on average 200 days post-injury with regard to injury-related factors, several patient-reported outcome measures (PROMS) of fatigue, neuropsychological measures, and PROMS of implicated biopsychosocial mechanisms. Factor analytic approaches yielded three underlying factors, termed Psychosocial Robustness, Somatic Vulnerability and Injury Severity. All three dimensions were significantly associated with fatigue in multiple regression analyses and explained 44.2% of variance in fatigue. Post hoc analyses examined univariate contributions of the associations between the factors and fatigue to illuminate the relative contributions of each biopsychosocial variable. Implications for clinical practice and future research are discussed.

