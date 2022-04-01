Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To validate a public health tool for assessing violence and its effects against healthcare providers (HCPs). STUDY DESIGN: Cross-sectional study. PLACE AND DURATION OF STUDY: Rural districts of Sindh from June to December 2019.



METHODOLOGY: The survey included all the HCPs from the five districts of Sindh such as Sanghar, Thatta, Sukkur, Nawabshah, and Larkana with a minimum of one-year experience. Those not willing to participate in the study were excluded. The main variables were socio-demographic variables, type of violence and effects of violence. Multi-stage cluster sampling was done. Within each district hospital, an equal number of HCPs were recruited from the Emergency, Medical, Surgical, Pediatric, and Gynecology Departments. The main factors of the public health tool were checked by performing principal component analysis, using varimax rotation, to assess the construct validity. Finally, Cronbach's alpha was used to check the reliability of the questionnaire.



RESULTS: The Cronbach's alpha value was 0.724, showing satisfactory reliability of the questionnaire. Factor analysis yielded a five-factor solution accounting for 58% of the total variance in the data set. The principal component analysis revealed that the questionnaire used previously for measuring workplace violence and its effects had acceptable reliability and validity.



CONCLUSION: This study revealed that this public health tool can be used for assessing violence against HCPs in the rural areas of Sindh. KEY WORDS: Construct validity, Factor analysis, Healthcare providers, Validation, Violence.

